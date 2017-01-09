Columbia HS track and field indoor teams shine at Essex County Relays

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams had stellar showings at the Essex County Relays held at the Jersey City Armory on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The girls’ team finished second overall in the team standings with 46 points, based on the top six finishes in each event. Montclair won the girls’ team title with 53 points.

The CHS girls’ team took first place in the 4×200-meter relay, second place in the 4×400-meter relay, fifth place in the 4×800 relay, second place in the sprint medley, second place in the shuttle hurdles, first place in the high jump relay, and fifth place in the shot put relay.

The boys’ team finished in fourth place with 19 points in the team standings. St. Benedict’s Prep won the boys’ team title.

The CHS boys’ team took second place in the 4×200, fourth place in the 4×400, fifth place in the 4×800, fourth place in the distance medley, and sixth place in the high jump relay.