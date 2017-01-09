West Orange HS and Seton Hall Prep indoor track teams impress at Essex County Relays

The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field teams enjoyed strong performances at the Essex County Relays held at the Jersey City Armory on Sunday, Jan. 8.

In the boys’ team standings, SHP finished fifth with 16 points and WOHS finished sixth with 14 points, based on the top six finishes in each event. St. Benedict’s Prep won the boys’ team title.

The WOHS boys took second in the 4×800-meter relay and third in the distance medley.

SHP took fifth in the 4×400, fourth in the 4×400, third in the sprint medley, and fifth in the distance medley.

The WOHS girls took fourth in the 4×200-meter relay, third in the 4×400, fifth in the 4×800, third in the sprint medley, fifth in the distance medley, and fourth in the high jump relay.