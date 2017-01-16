St. Joseph’s boys’ Pee Wee team bounces back

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The St. Joseph’s boys’ Pee Wee basketball team bounced back from a tough loss on Saturday with a convincing 14-6 win against St. Aloysius on Sunday. Defense, rebounding and limiting turnovers proved to be the deciding factors for the Celtics.

Harry Laskowski paced the Celtics with excellent defense and superb passing. Aidan Williams’ unselfishness set the tone for the team. Andrew Randazza, Dara Corr, Riley Walsman, and Will Iozzio were a force on the boards while Ryan Leibensperger’s and Robert Santoro’s aggressive defense sealed the win.

The St. Joe’s JV 5 Meola team won at home, 25-13, against St. Joseph Roselle on Sunday. John Pirone led the scoring with 15, seven of which came from the foul line. Henry Aaron and Liam Haley each contributed four, and Justin DeVomecourt had two. The team once again pounded the boards with Pirone bringing down 19, Haley and Aaron each pulling five, DeVomecourt, Declan Cavanaugh and Cian O’Connor grabbing two each.

The team played its usual tough defense, with Aaron Budd playing especially scrappy and causing multiple turnovers. The opening play of the game had Aaron dribbling down the court and executing a spin to the basket. In the third quarter, Aaron made a baseball pass to Haley who was in perfect position under the basket to make a clean pivot move for a lay up.