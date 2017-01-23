Columbia HS fencing teams keep up winning ways

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – It was another week of victories for both the Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ fencing teams when they competed in dual meets against Newark Academy and Governor Livingston this week.

With renewed confidence from the Cetrulo All State Championship victory, saber fencers Aaron Waldner, Malcolm Mee and Michael Wallin started the first meet of the week against Newark Academy on a high, winning all of their bouts with strong performances by all three fencers. Foil starters Tran Soles-Torres, Sebastian Clarke and Andres Wasden fought hard against strong opponents to each win one bout. Epee fencer Josh Abdill was determined to win both bouts to keep the lead which enabled Malcolm Mee to clinch at 14-7.

The CHS boys’ team was well prepared for some tough competition when the Cougars competed against the boys from Governor Livingston, particularly from their strong foil squad. Saber A strip starter Matt Rothenberg started the meet with his usual energetic determination and won both of his bouts. Governor Livingston’s strong foil team proved to be no match for CHS foil starters Tran Soles-Torres and Jack Woods, who both easily won both of their bouts. Some fine fencing was demonstrated by epee starters Isaiah Ogdeifun, Adam Dubowy, and Josh Abdill with Dubowy clinching at 14-3.

The CHS girls’ fencing team met with a few obstacles but showed determination and spirit to win against Newark Academy. Saber had a rough start with only Laura Spanier winning a bout against their stronger opponents in the first round. Foil starters Marissa Viqueira, Camille Pham, and Luz Aguba were in fine fighting form to bring their team back to the lead with each of the girls winning both of their bouts. No epee was fenced at this meet. Saber Tazewell clinched for the night and Hanae Garrison and Anna Williams both had their first varsity victory.

Strong fencing was demonstrated by the girls at the dual meet against Governor Livingston with saber fencers Gabrielle Tazewell and Sophia Heriveaux each winning both their bouts.

Once again girls’ foil fencers Pham, Garrison, and Viqueira all won both of their bouts with some exceptional fencing, particularly in the first round, all winning 5-0. Epee fencer Isabelle Wendt continued the winning energy by winning both of her bouts, and epee fencer Iquiva Brassington clinched at 14-3. Saber fencer Katherine Besom and foil fencer Nola Bratter had their first varsity victory at this meet.