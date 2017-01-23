Ralph Ravix and Blake McGowan lead Columbia HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Ralph Ravix finished in fifth place and Blake McGowan took eighth place in their respective weight classes to lead the Columbia High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 19-20.

Ravix pinned Bloomfield’s David Broderick in 2:39 in the fifth-place consolation of the 195-pound weight class. McGowan took eighth place in the 152-pound class.

CHS schedule

Jan. 25, at Montclair, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27, at East Side, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28, Bernards and Glen Ridge, 10 a.m.

Feb. 1, Kearny, 5 p.m.

Feb. 3, Chatham, 5 p.m.

Feb. 4, Madison and Summit, 10 a.m.

Feb. 8, at Morris Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, at Kinnelon, 9 a.m.