Columbia HS indoor track and field teams gear up for Essex County meet; girls excel at state Relays

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams hope to have a good showing at the Essex County Championships on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Jersey City Armory. The meet begins at 9 a.m.

The CHS girls’ team posted solid efforts at the state Group 4 Relays on Jan. 21 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The Cougars finished second in the 4×200-meter relay; fourth in the 1,600-meter sprint medley; seventh in the shuttle hurdle relay; and sixth in the high jump relay.