Columbia HS boys’ basketball team notches two wins to move to 8-6 record

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Snyder and West Orange to improve to an 8-6 record.

Briezh Askew had 14 points and six assists in a 60-50 home win over Snyder on Jan. 17. Malachi Smythe had 11 points and five rebounds; Brandon Askew had 10 points and three assists; and Stephan Gabriel had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Stephan Gabriel had 17 points and Briezh Askew added 11 points for the Cougars in a 61-47 home win over West Orange on Jan. 19. Darius Plummer had 10 points; Nashiem Harte had eight points and Brandon Askew added seven points for the Cougars.

In earlier action, Brandon Askew had 16 points and nine rebounds in the 65-57 loss to Bayonne at the Orange High School Martin Luther King Classic on Jan. 16. Plummer had 11 points and five rebounds; Harte had eight points and Russell Ayala had six points.

CHS upcoming games

Jan. 24, at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26, at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31, Bloomfield Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 4, at Bridgewater-Raritan, 1 p.m.

Feb. 7, at Barringer, 7 p.m.