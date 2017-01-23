Columbia HS girls’ basketball team earns two wins to get back on track

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated both Bloomfield Tech and Irvington to improve to a 5-8 record.

Sage Cleghorn had 17 points and Kayla Anderson had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 52-44 win at Bloomfield Tech on Jan. 17. Kamille Sabio had 10 points and Courtney Miller added eight points for CHS.

Cleghorn had 13 points; Ashley Phillip had nine points and Brialle Carthens had eight points and eight rebounds in the 54-40 win at Irvington on Jan. 21. Miller had seven points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals and Anderson had six points and five rebounds for the Cougars.

CHS upcoming games

Jan. 24, Nutley, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26, West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30, Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2, Montclair, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.