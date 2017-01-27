Columbia HS boys’ basketball team extends win streak to four games

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with wins over Livingston and Irvington to improve to a 10-7 overall record.

Brandon Askew and fellow junior Stephan Gabriel each had 17 points and sophomore Russell Ayala scored 15 points to lead the Cougars to a whopping 102-62 win over Livingston on Jan. 24 in Livingston in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Junior Briezh Askew had 11 points; junior Elijah Evans and freshman Zayon Marsh each had nine points and junior Darius Plummer had eight points for the Cougars.

Gabriel had 24 points and 11 rebounds and junior Nashiem Harte had 15 points to lead the Cougars to a 77-47 win over Irvington on Jan. 26 in Irvington in a SEC-Liberty Division game. The Cougars are first place in the division with a 7-1 record. Brandon Askew had 12 points, five assists and seven steals and Briezh Askew had seven points and five assists. Plummer added five points and four rebounds and Evans had four points. Senior Malachi Smythe and Ayala each had three points and sophomore Dylan Jones and junior Justin Bobbitt each had two points. Bobbitt also had six rebounds.

The Essex County Tournament seeds will be official on Tuesday, Jan. 31.