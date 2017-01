MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Kayla Anderson had 10 points and Courtney Miller and Brialle Carthens each had eight points but the Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team lost to undefeated West Orange, 53-42, Jan. 26, at CHS.

Ashley Phillip had five points and four steals; and Sage Cleghorn and Shayla Keegan each had four points for the Cougars, who had their three-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 6-9 record. West Orange improved to 14-0.