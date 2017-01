Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Spring registration is open for the Cougar Soccer Club Development Program.

This program is for players U8 (2009), U6/U7 (2011/2010), and U4/U5 (2013/2012), and is open to residents of Maplewood and South Orange.

To register – go to https://www.gotsport.com/asp/application/easyreg/Default.asp?ProgramID=56384