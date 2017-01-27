Columbia HS girls’ basketball team falls to undefeated West Orange; three-game win streak snapped

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Kayla Anderson had 10 points and Courtney Miller and Brialle Carthens each had eight points but the Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team lost to undefeated West Orange, 53-42, Jan. 26, at CHS.

Ashley Phillip had five points and four steals; and Sage Cleghorn and Shayla Keegan each had four points for the Cougars, who had their three-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 6-9 record. West Orange improved to 14-0.

In the previous game, Keegan had nine points and seven rebounds and Anderson had eight points and six rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 41-29 win over Nutley on Jan. 24 at CHS. Phillip had eight points and Miller had seven points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Essex County Tournament seeds will be official on Tuesday, Jan. 31.