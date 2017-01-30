Columbia HS track teams excel at County meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams enjoyed impressive efforts at the Essex County Championships at the Jersey City Armory on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The girls’ team finished in third place overall with 55 points based on the top six finishes in each event. Montclair won the girls’ team title with 83 points. West Essex was second with 59 points.

Catherine Jordan, a junior, won the high jump at 5 feet and took second in the 800-meter run in 2:20.98 to lead CHS.

Senior Dahria Lewis showed her versatility. She took second in the 200-meter dash in 25.84; fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.40; and sixth in the shot put at 31 feet, 6 ¼ inches.

Junior Ciara French was third in 7.34 and sophomore Lilian Williams was sixth in 7.44 in the 55-meter dash. French was sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.91. Freshman Dylan Herbert was third in the high jump at 4-10.

Junior Brianna Reckling finished third in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.23. CHS took third in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:13.70.

The CHS boys’ team finished sixth overall with 25 points. East Orange Campus won the boys’ team title.

Senior Jared Pangallozzi took second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:32.76. The 4×400-meter relay took second in 3:31.31. Senior Nile Garcia was fourth in the 55-meter dash in 6.65; senior Jeremiah Richardson took fifth in the 55 hurdles in 7.92; junior Jonathan Salinardo was sixth in the 800 run in 2:05.36; junior Jack O’Connell finished sixth in the 1,600 in 4:40.95; and senior Malcolm Moore was sixth in the 200 dash in 23.22.