Columbia HS girls’ basketball team posts mixed results

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Golda Och and lost to Millburn and Montclair to move to a 7-11 record.

Kayla Anderson had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals Brialle Carthens had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Sage Cleghorn had 13 points, four rebounds and two steals  in the 61-37 home win over Golda Och Academy on Jan. 30 in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Courtney Miller had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists; Kamille Sabio added four points and six rebounds; Shayla Keegan chipped in three poitns and five rebounds and Celine Egeonu and Vida Poyner each chipped in two points for CHS.

The Cougars lost at Millburn, 35-20, Jan. 31, in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Anderson had six points; Keegan had five points and Miller had four points.

CHS lost to Montclair, 32-26, Feb. 2, in a SEC non-division game at CHS. Cleghorn had seven points; Sabio had five points; Carthens had four points and five rebounds; and Keegan had four points and six rebounds.

CHS, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Orange in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on or by Feb. 11.

  

