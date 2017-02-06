Columbia HS wrestling team enjoys fine improvment as season winds down

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The young Columbia High School Cougar grapplers have only one meet and the District tournament left this season. As was expected by coaches Hal Garwin and Joel Rosario, after a disappointing start, the team has seen much improvement.

Over the last few weeks, the team has won five meets and lost four. The Cougars have beaten Barringer, East Side, Glen Ridge, Chatham, and Summit. The coaches are hoping for a victory in the last meet against Morris Catholic on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The team has been led by 195-pound senior co-captain Ralph Radix, who has lost only one match so far this year. Other outstanding seasons so far have been turned in by sophomore 126-pound Devin Rocha, sophomore 153-pound Blake McGowan, junior 182-pound Hunter Dallison and 285-pound Galileo Heatherington.

Also contributing to the recent wins have been sophomore Aylin Learned, sophomore Juaquin Tianga, senior co-captain Sam Wren Hardin, junior Lennart Kussner, freshman Ben Morris, freshman Bernie Mercier, and senior Tristan Rocke.