Columbia HS girls’ basketball team falls to Orange in ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Kayla Anderson scored 13 points and fellow junior Brialle Carthens had nine points, but the ninth-seeded Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team lost at eighth-seeded Orange, 48-32, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Sophomore Vida Poyner had four points; and junior Sage Cleghorn and sophomore Kamille Sabio each had three points for the Cougars, who moved to an 8-13 record.

The Cougars received the No. 14 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament and will visit No. 3 seed Westfield in the first round on Feb. 27.