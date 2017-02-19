Columbia HS wrestler Devin Rocha finishes second at District 10

By on No Comment

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Devin Rocha finished second in the 126-pound weight class to lead the Columbia High School varsity wrestling team at New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 tournament held at Nutley HS, Feb. 17-18.

Rocha, a sophomore, took second after dropping a tough 7-6 decision to Delbarton’s John Cuming in the final.

With his second-place finish, Rocha advanced to the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament to be held at West Orange HS, Feb. 22, 24-25. The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to the regions.

Columbia finished eighth overall out of 10 teams in the district tournament.

Hunter Dalison, a junior, finished fourth in the 182-pound weight class after losing to Verona’s Billy Fauerbach by an 8-1 decision in the third-place consolation.

The top four finishers in each weight class in the regions will advance to the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 3-5. This year, the NJSIAA expanded the number of state tournament qualifiers from three to four wrestlers in each weight class in the regions.

  

Columbia HS wrestler Devin Rocha finishes second at District 10 added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply