St. Joseph’s boys Meola team victorious

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The St. Joseph’s Celtic’s CYO JV 5 blue boys basketball Meola team defeated the other JV blue boys Thompson team, 26-23, on Sunday afternoon. John Pirone led the scorers with 15, with Henry Aaron contributing 5, Kieran Dawkins getting 4 and Conor Cavanaugh getting his first bucket of the season.

Dawkins was borrowed from the fourth grade team and had an amazing game with fabulous defense and skilled ball-handling while playing fearless offense. Aaron Budd and Justin DeVomecourt played great defense and caused multiple turnovers. Declan Cavanaugh played well at both ends of the court.

Early in the first quarter, Aaron Budd had a beautiful assist to Pirone. The team opened the third quarter with a DeVomecourt defensive rebound, then passed to H. Aaron, who passed to Pirone for a picture-perfect layup. Later in the third quarter, Dawkins had a gorgeous steal and drove the length of the court for a layup. In the fourth quarter, Dawkins passed to C. Cavanaugh, who hit a gorgeous 10-foot jumper.

The team finished the season with a 10-2 record and is excited for the playoffs.