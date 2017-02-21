Columbia HS girls’ basketball team enjoys wins; gears up for state tournament

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Livingston and Mount Saint Dominic Academy to improve to a 10-13 record.

Shayla Keegan had 11 points and three blocks and fellow junior Brialle Carthens had nine points to lead the Cougars to a 42-17 home win over Livingston on Feb. 14 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Junior Sage Cleghorn had six points and five rebounds. Senior Courtney Miller had three points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds and sophomore Kamille Sabio had two points and four rebounds.

Keegan had 15 points and junior Hernann Angerville had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the 41-18 divisional win at Mount Saint Dominic on Feb. 16 in Caldwell. Junior Kayla Anderson had seven points, six rebounds and three steals; Sabio had four points and four steals; Cleghorn notched three points and seven rebounds; and Miller had two points, five steals and three assists.

In earlier action, Anderson scored 13 points and Carthens had nine points, but the ninth-seeded Cougars lost at eighth-seeded Orange, 48-32, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11. Sophomore Vida Poyner had four points; and Cleghorn and Kamille Sabio each had three point.

The Cougars received the No. 14 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament and will visit No. 3 seed Westfield in the first round on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.