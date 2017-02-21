Maplewood fencer Jack Woods wins Bronze medal at Junior Olympics Men’s Cadet Foil event in Kansas City

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Maplewood’s champion foil fencer Jack Woods won the Bronze medal at the 2017 Junior Olympics Men’s Cadet Foil A4 event in Kansas City on Monday, Feb. 20.

The Junior Olympics comprised 284 foil fencers from across the nation, starting in th

e pools with 256 fencers competing in the direct elimination bouts after the first cut. Woods won all of his initial pool bouts convincingly with only three touches on him, to be seeded at number 2 for the direct elimination bouts.

Woods, a Columbia High School freshman, demonstrated the strategic thinking and lightening speed touches he is known for to convincingly eliminate his opponents, until his semi-final bout in which he was defeated 15-13 by the final overall winner Joon Paik.

Woods continues to train at the V Fencing Club in Livingston under the tutelage of Serge Vashkevich. Coach Vashkevich said, “Jack never ceases to surprise anyone with his smart fencing. He pushed through to the semifinals with his knee injury without losing his focus fighting all of the way.”