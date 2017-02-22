Columbia HS boys’ basketball team falls to West Side in ECT semifinals

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team enjoyed a great run in the Essex County Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Cougars lost to second-seeded Newark West Side 67-43, in the semifinals at West Orange High School on Feb. 21.

Stephan Gabriel had 13 points; Nashiem Harte had nine points; Brandon Askew and Breizh Askew each had seven points; Malachi Smythe had five points and Justin Bobbitt added two points for the Cougars, who moved to a 15-10 record. West Side, which moved to a 19-5 record, will face top-seeded Newark East Side in the final on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at Essex County College.

In the quarterfinals, the Cougars defeated third-seeded and two-time defending champion Seton Hall Prep, 67-61.

CHS will host Dickinson in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. CHS is the No. 8 seed. Dickinson is the No. 9 seed.