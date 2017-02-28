Columbia HS boys’ basketball team defeats Dickinson in state tournament first round

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Brandon Askew scored 21 points and Stephan Gabriel had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the eighth-seeded Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 61-55 home win over ninth-seeded Dickinson of Jersey City in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 tournament on Monday, Feb. 27.

Nashiem Harte had 10 points and three steals; Russell Ayala had seven points; Breizh Askew had four points, 10 assists and four steals; Justin Bobbitt had three points and Zayon Marsh added two points for the Cougars, who improved to a 16-10 record. CHS will visit top-seeded Linden in the quarterfinals on March 1. The winner will face the winner between 13th-seeded Union and fifth-seeded Woodbridge in the semifinals on March 3. The final is March 6.

  

