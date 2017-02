MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Kayla Anderson, a junior, had 12 ponits and sophomore Shayla Keegan had seven points but the 14th-seeded Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team fell at third-seeded Westfield, 62-32, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 tournament on Feb. 27. The Cougars finished the season with a 10-14 record.