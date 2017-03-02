St. Joseph’s CYO Celtics Seventh and Eighth Grade boys’ basketball team plays halftime at Prudential Center

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – On Tuesday night, Feb. 28, the St. Joseph’s Celtics CYO Seventh and Eighth Grade varsity boys basketball team played under the big lights of the Prudential Center in Newark during halftime of the Seton Hall- Georgetown men’s basketball game.

In a battle pitting fellow middle schoolers and brother against brother for bragging rights, both teams put on a great show for the packed arena. In addition to an action-packed 8-minute scrimmage, the two squads were given the VIP treatment by the Seton Hall staff while being cheered on by enthusiastic family members, friends and fans in a reserved section on the floor, who were then treated to an exciting hometown win for the Pirates.

The Celtics are extremely grateful to Seton Hall Athletics rep, Mary Kate Walch, who coordinated the event and told the coaches that, at 160 players and fans, St. Joe’s was the largest group they’d ever hosted.