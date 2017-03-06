Columbia HS boys’ and girls’ fencing teams excel at State Squad Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Columbia High School foil fencing squads for both the boys’ and girls’ fencing teams won Silver medals at the High School State Squad Fencing Championships last week.

CHS girls’ foil squad fencers Marissa Viqueira, Camille Pham, and Hanae Garrison showed their experience and skills when they each consistently demonstrated strong fencing throughout the 2016-2017 high school fencing season. The strength of their fencing not only snared them the Silver medal at the State Squad Championships but enabled the CHS girls’ fencing team to compete in the State Championships final last week.

Viqueira did not lose any of her 19 bouts, and Pham and Garrison only dropped two and four of their 19 bouts respectively.

The CHS girls’ epee squad put in some fine fencing at the State Squad Championships to place fifth. Isabelle Wendt, Ana Cowie, and Iquivia Brassington worked hard against the stiff competition to win 10, 13, and 14 of their 19 bouts respectively.

The CHS girls’ saber squad placed 16th in the state.

The foil fencers on the CHS boys’ fencing team also consistently demonstrated strong fencing throughout the 2016-2017 season to help propel the CHS boys’ fencing team to the State Championships final.

Jack Woods, Tran Soles-Torres, Luke Moramarco, and Andrew Wasden once again displayed fine fencing and determination at the State Squad Championships to win the silver medals. Woods only dropped one bout in the 19 bouts he fenced, and Soles-Torres, Moramarco, and Wasden all only dropped two bouts in the 19, 13, and six bouts that they fenced respectively.

The CHS boys’ saber squad placed fourth at the State Squad Championships with Matt Rothenberg only dropping five of his 19 bouts. Dean Gillette, Malcolm Mee, and Michael Wallin also dropped five bouts in the 10, nine, and 16 bouts that they fenced respectively. Aaron Waldner also dropped one of his three bouts.

In the eight State Championships fenced last week, Columbia High School can boast second place, four times, fourth place, twice, and fifth place, once. This far exceed any other high school fencing team in the state, and why the CHS fencing team continues to be the most decorated high school fencing team in the country.