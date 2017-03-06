Jack Woods takes Silver in foil to lead Columbia HS fencing at State Individual Championships

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The State Individual Fencing Championships were held on Sunday, March 5, at the Montgomery High School and marked the final event on the State High School Fencing Calendar for the 2016-2017 season.

Foil fencer Jack Woods, a freshman at Columbia High School, won the Silver medal in the Individual Men’s Foil event at the State Fencing Championships after being defeated by Millburn’s senior foil fencer Zohaib Mannan 5-4 on priority. Earlier in the day, Woods went undefeated in the second pool, defeating Mannan, 5-1. Woods had the highest indicator of any fencer on the day and dropped one bout in the first and third pools.

Foil fencer Camille Pham placed fifth at the individual State Fencing championships. Pham is a senior at CHS and has been fencing on the CHS girls’ fencing team for four years. Pham will be attending Yale in the fall, and will continue to fence.

Saber fencer Sophia Heriveaux placed eighth at the State Individual Championships. Isaiah Ogbeifun placed 10th in the State in epee, and Matt Rothenberg placed 17th in the State in saber.