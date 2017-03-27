Columbia HS boys’ basketball players earn All-SEC-Liberty Division honors

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team featured seven players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

Junior forward Stephan Gabriel and junior guard Breizh Askew made First Team; junior forward Darius Plummer, and junior guards Nashiem Harte and Brandon Askew made Second Team; and senior forward Malachi Smythe and sophomore guard Russell Ayala made Honorable Mention.

The Cougars finished with an overall 16-11 record and won the SEC-Liberty Division title this season with a 10-2 divisional mark.