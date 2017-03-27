Columbia HS spring teams get ready for their seasons

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School spring sports teams will begin their seasons.

The baseball team will visit Verona in the season opener on April 3. The softball team will host Verona on April 3 in the season opener.

The boys’ tennis team will visit Livingston on April 3 in the season opener.

The boys’ lacrosse team hosted Nutley in the season opener on March 29. The girls’ lacrosse team visited Montville in the season opener March 29.

The following are their schedules:

Baseball

April 3, Verona (Away), 4 p.m.

April 5, Livingston (A), 4 p.m.

April 7, Newark Academy (Home), 4 p.m.

April 8, Nutley (A), 11 a.m.

April 10, Seton Hall Prep (H), 4 p.m.

April 11, North Hunterdon (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, Bloomfield Tech (A), 4 p.m.

April 15, Hoboken (H), noon, at Cameron

April 17, Montclair (H), 4 p.m.

April 20, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

April 24, Livingston (H), 4 p.m.

April 26, Newark Academy (A), 4 p.m.

April 28, Nutley (H), 4 p.m.

April 29, Caldwell (A), 11 a.m.

May 1, Seton Hall Prep (A), 4 p.m.

May 3, Millburn (A), 4 p.m.

May 5, Verona (H), 4 p.m.

May 9, Roxbury (A), 4 p.m.

May 15, Bloomfield (A), 4 p.m.

May 16, Chatham (H), 4 p.m.

May 17, Montclair (A), 4 p.m.

May 20, Immaculata (H), 11 a.m.

May 23, Bloomfield (H), 4 p.m.

Softball

April 3, Verona (Home), 4 p.m.

April 5, Bloomfield (H), 4 p.m.

April 6, Cranford (Away), 4 p.m.

April 7, Caldwell (A), 4 p.m.

April 8, Kearny (A), 11 a.m.

April 10, Bloomfield Tech (A), 4 p.m.

April 11, Nutley (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, Millburn (A), 4 p.m.

April 17, Livingston (H), 4 p.m.

April 19, West Orange (H), 4 p.m.

April 21, Verona (A), 4 p.m.

April 22, TBA, at Govenor Livingston, tba

April 22, Madison, at Govenor Livington (A), 11 a.m.

April 24, Bloomfield (A), 4 p.m.

April 26, Caldwell (H), 4 p.m.

April 27, Cedar Grove (H), 4 p.m.

April 28, Hanover Park (H), 4 p.m.

April 29, Mount Saint Mary (A), 10 a.m.

May 1, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

May 2, Roxbury (A), 4 p.m.

May 4, J.P. Stevens (A), 4 p.m.

May 8, Newark East Side (H), 4 p.m.

May 10, West Orange (A), 4 p.m.

May 11, Colonia (H), 4 p.m.

Boys’ Lacrosse

March 29, Nutley (Home), 4 p.m.

April 1, Montville (Away), 11 a.m.

April 4, Livingston (A), 4 p.m.

April 6, Verona (H), 4 p.m.

April 8, East Side (A), 10 a.m.

April 11, Park Ridge (A), 4:30 p.m.

April 13, Johnson (H), 7 p.m.

April 18, Newark Academy (A), 4 p.m.

April 20, Oratory Prep (H), 4 p.m.

April 22, Cedar Grove (A), 2 p.m.

April 24, Cranford (A), 4:30 p.m.

April 25, Hanover Park (A), 4:30 p.m.

April 27, West Orange (H), 7 p.m.

May 2, Wayne Valley (A), 4:30 p.m.

May 4, Millburn (A), 7 p.m.

May 10, Montclair (A), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ lacrosse

March 29, Montville (Away), 4 p.m.

April 1, Lakeland (Home), 11 a.m.

April 3, Madison (H), 4 p.m.

April 5, Kent Place (A), 4 p.m.

April 7, Scotch Plains-Fanwood (H), 4 p.m.

April 11, Verona (A), noon

April 13, Morris Knolls (H), 4 p.m.

April 18, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

April 21, Caldwell (A), 4 p.m.

April 24, Montclair Kimberley Academy (H), 4 p.m.

April 26, Morristown-Beard (H), 4 p.m.

May 1, West Essex (H), 4 p.m.

May 3, Glen Ridge (A), 4 p.m.

May 6, Governor Livingston (H), 2 p.m.

May 8, Montclair (H), 4 p.m.

May 10, Paramus (H), 4 p.m.

May 11, Morristown (A), 4 p.m.

May 17, Villa Walsh (A), 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

April 3, Livingston (Away), 4 p.m.

April 5, Governor Livingston (Home), 4 p.m.

April 6, Newark Academy (H), 4 p.m.

April 7, Seton Hall Prep (A), 4 p.m.

April 12, Millburn (A), 4 p.m.

April 17, Montclair (H), 4 p.m.

April 18, Chatham (A), 4 p.m.

April 19, Glen Ridge (A), 4 p.m.

April 21, Livingston (H), 4 p.m.

April 25, Essex County Tournament

April 27, Nutley (H), 4 p.m.

April 28, Morristown (A), 4 p.m.

May 1, Scotch Plains-Fanwood (H), 4 p.m.

May 3, West Essex (A), 4 p.m.

May 4, Dayton (A), 4 p.m.

May 5, Newark Academy (A), 4 p.m.

May 8, Montclair Kimberley Academy (H), 4 p.m.

May 10, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

May 12, Montclair (A), 4 p.m.

May 17, Watchung Hills (H), 4 p.m.