Columbia HS softball team has high expectations

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity softball team has a nice core of returning players this season.

The Cougars, under head coach Cliff Smith, are led by their captains: catcher Ally Krause, shortstop Maya Goldner, and pitchers Catherine John and Jordan Stephan.

CHS, which went 13-12 last spring, also returns center fielder Clementine Sherman, first baseman Sophie Goldman, second baseman Sam Waldon and right fielder Addie Nicholas, all of whom are juniors.

The newcomers are sophomore left fielder Cara-An Harrington, who received some playing time last year as a freshman and is having a great start of the spring so far, as well as junior third baseman Rebekah Czukoski, who has really made a big jump from sophomore to junior year, noted Smith, whose team will host Verona in the season opener on April 3.

The Cougars also have promising freshmen. They include shortstop/second baseman Hudson Hassler, utility player Claire Salinardo, and catcher/outfielder Sydney Rednik, who all looked impressive to Smith and his coaching staff during the preseason.

The Cougars’ main strength is their chemistry.

“We have all bought into the team mentality and everyone understands that it is not about themselves, Smith said. “Softball is a team game, and we can not win without every single girl doing their job on every single pitch. That is what I preach to them everyday and they have really stepped up and embraced it.”

Smith also has high hopes for the juniors on the team.

“The juniors know that a lot is expected of them this year,” he said. “Two years ago as freshmen, they went 17-8 and last year went 13-12 (without the services of Catherine John, who was out all season with an injury). Their leadership, along with the abundance of talent this freshmen class has, will be exactly what we need to have a successful season.”

Indeed, Smith has confidence that his team can have a highly successful season.

“My expectations for this team are very high,” he said. “I believe we should be a front runner in the (Super Essex Conference) Liberty Division. We have girls that have played in high level games the past two seasons and know what it takes to win games in this conference and there is something to be said for that. We have a few nagging injuries early on with some of the upperclassmen, so a lot is going to be put on the freshmen filling in and other upperclassmen to pick their games up until everyone is back and healthy, which should be in early April.”

The tough schedule also will prove beneficial.

“We play a very tough schedule this year, playing the likes of Nutley, Livingston, JP Stevens, and Cedar Grove because I want my girls to see the best there is in order to lift our games to the highest levels,” Smith said. “I am just so lucky to be able to coach a great group of girls in one of the best counties in New Jersey for softball. When you are able to go out and coach against greats like Coach (Bob) Mayer from Bloomfield, Coach (Luann) Zullo from Nutley and Coach (Jason) Daily from Livingston, I mean it only makes me a better coach.”

Smith’s assistant coach is Bill Mullen. Tina DeFalco is the JV head soach and Danielle Saporito is the JV assitant, both of whom are former Nutley HS players.

Schedule

April 3, Verona (Home), 4 p.m.

April 5, Bloomfield (H), 4 p.m.

April 6, Cranford (Away), 4 p.m.

April 7, Caldwell (A), 4 p.m.

April 8, Kearny (A), 11 a.m.

April 10, Bloomfield Tech (A), 4 p.m.

April 11, Nutley (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, Millburn (A), 4 p.m.

April 17, Livingston (H), 4 p.m.

April 19, West Orange (H), 4 p.m.

April 21, Verona (A), 4 p.m.

April 22, TBA, at Governor Livingston, tba

April 22, Madison, at Governor Livingston (A), 11 a.m.

April 24, Bloomfield (A), 4 p.m.

April 26, Caldwell (H), 4 p.m.

April 27, Cedar Grove (H), 4 p.m.

April 28, Hanover Park (H), 4 p.m.

April 29, Mount Saint Mary (A), 10 a.m.

May 1, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

May 2, Roxbury (A), 4 p.m.

May 4, J.P. Stevens (A), 4 p.m.

May 8, Newark East Side (H), 4 p.m.

May 10, West Orange (A), 4 p.m.

May 11, Colonia (H), 4 p.m.