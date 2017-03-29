Cougar Soccer Club sets tryout dates and 36th Memorial Day Tournament

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Cougar Soccer Club has announced tryout dates for Fall 2017/Spring 2018 teams.
Tryouts are open to South Orange/Maplewood boys and girls ages 9-15. For details and to register, click REGISTER FOR TRYOUTS
In addition, the Cougar Soccer Club’s 36th Annual Memorial Day Tournament is set for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The tournament is a one-day format with teams playing on either Saturday or Sunday depending on the gender/age of the team. The link to the tournament is HERE