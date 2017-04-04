Danny Boehmer lifts Columbia HS baseball team past Verona in eight innings in season opener

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity baseball team started its season in thrilling fashion, beating Verona, 4-3, in eight innings on Monday, April 3, in Verona in Jim Whalen’s debut as head coach of the Cougars.

Senior Danny Boehmer hit the game-winning double in the top of the eighth inning. Boehmer also pitched six innings of four-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks, allowing three runs (one earned).

Senior Daniel Cotler had three hits and a run and junior Luke Jackson had two hits with a run and an RBI.

Palmer Krais pitched the seventh and fellow junior Michael Roseman pitched the eighth inning for the save.

  

