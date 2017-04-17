Columbia HS softball team recovers from slow start

By on No Comment

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity softball team won three of four games after an 0-2 start to the season to move to a 3-3 record through April 13.

The Cougars defeated Kearny, 7-6, April 8, for their  first win of the season in Kearny.

Freshman Claire Salinardo went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI; junior Sophie Goldman went 2-for-4 with two runs; and freshman Hudson Hassler, junior Catherine John and freshman Sydney Rednik each had an RBI.

CHS won its next game with a 21-3 victory over Bloomfield Tech on April 10. Junior Ally Krause had three hits, including a double, with five RBI and four runs; freshman Claire Salinardo had two singles and a triple with three RBI and two runs. Junior Maya Goldner and Hassler each had two hits and two RBI; junior Rebekah Czukoski had a hit and two RBI; and sophomore Abby Botschka, freshman Alexa Stephan and junior Samantha Waldon each had a hit and one RBI.

The Cougars fell at Nutley, 10-5, April 11. Junior Sophie Goldman had two hits, an RBI and a run; Hassler had two hits and two runs; Goldner had a hit and two RBI; and junior Catherine John and Krause each had an RBI. John struck out 10 in pitching a complete game.

The Cougars bounced back with a 9-8 win over Millburn on April 13 at Millburn. Goldner went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBI; Hassler went 3-for-4 with a run; and Waldon had two RBI. Ally Krause also drove in a run and John struck out 12 for the win. Millburn scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cougars held on for the win.

  

Columbia HS softball team recovers from slow start added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply