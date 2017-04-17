Columbia HS softball team recovers from slow start

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity softball team won three of four games after an 0-2 start to the season to move to a 3-3 record through April 13.

The Cougars defeated Kearny, 7-6, April 8, for their first win of the season in Kearny.

Freshman Claire Salinardo went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI; junior Sophie Goldman went 2-for-4 with two runs; and freshman Hudson Hassler, junior Catherine John and freshman Sydney Rednik each had an RBI.

CHS won its next game with a 21-3 victory over Bloomfield Tech on April 10. Junior Ally Krause had three hits, including a double, with five RBI and four runs; freshman Claire Salinardo had two singles and a triple with three RBI and two runs. Junior Maya Goldner and Hassler each had two hits and two RBI; junior Rebekah Czukoski had a hit and two RBI; and sophomore Abby Botschka, freshman Alexa Stephan and junior Samantha Waldon each had a hit and one RBI.

The Cougars fell at Nutley, 10-5, April 11. Junior Sophie Goldman had two hits, an RBI and a run; Hassler had two hits and two runs; Goldner had a hit and two RBI; and junior Catherine John and Krause each had an RBI. John struck out 10 in pitching a complete game.

The Cougars bounced back with a 9-8 win over Millburn on April 13 at Millburn. Goldner went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBI; Hassler went 3-for-4 with a run; and Waldon had two RBI. Ally Krause also drove in a run and John struck out 12 for the win. Millburn scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cougars held on for the win.