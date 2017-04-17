Columbia HS baseball team notches solid wins

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity baseball team defeated Bloomfield Tech and Hoboken to move to a 4-2 record.

Junior Christian Pierre went 4-for-5 with a homer, five RBI and two runs to lead the Cougars to an 8-1 win at Bloomfield Tech on April 13 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Sophomore Phil Whitney was 3-for-3 a double, an RBI and two runs; and junior Luke Jackson went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.

Winning pitcher Pete Nolet, a senior, allowed three hits and a run with eight strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Senior Lucas Peterson pitched the seventh inning, striking out one.

Junior Michael Roseman pitched a four-hit complete-game shutout, striking out seven and walking one, in the 8-0 win win over Hoboken on April 15 at Cameron Field in a non-conference game. Senior Daniel Cotler had two hits and two RBI; and senior Danny Boehmer and sophomore Eliot Dix each had two hits and an RBI. Nolet drove in two runs; and senior Reid Evans and Whitney each had an RBI.

The Cougars started 2-0 as they defeated Verona, 4-3, in eight innings, April 3, and Nutley, 7-2, April 8. CHS then fell to both Seton Hall Prep, 11-1, April 10, and North Hunterdon, 3-1, April 11.