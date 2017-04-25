Columbia HS boys’ tennis team demonstrates strong work ethic

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – In the spring of 2016, Columbia High School had one of its finest seasons in boys’ tennis, chalking up an impressive 19-5 record.

This spring, things are much different. The Cougars are competing in one of the toughest leagues in the state. Heading into play this week, CHS was only 2-7.

“Heck, the American Division of the Super Essex Conference is awfully tough,” said veteran Cougar coach Bob Lieberman. “Millburn, Newark Academy and Livingston are perennial state powers, and Montclair is also very strong this year. I hope we can finish 2017 with a record around .500.” Columbia was in the Liberty Division of the SEC in 2016.

The bright spot so far for Columbia was a 5-0 win over Verona in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. But in the next round, the Cougars fell to Livingston, 5-0.

“The most frustrating loss for us was when we fell to Chatham, 3-2, on the road,” said Lieberman, who also coaches the CHS girls’ tennis squad. “I think we could have won that match.”

Because of a construction project at the Baird Community Courts, Columbia will play its remaining home matches at the historic Orange Lawn Tennis Club off Ridgewood Road in South Orange. The girls’ team did that last fall.

“That should be a nice experience for our kids,” remarked Lieberman, who played tennis and also bowled in his high school days in Glen Cove, N.Y. The other possibility would have been to play home matches at the Maplewood Country Club.

Columbia, which has produced such great players as Dick Savitt in the early 1940s and Dan Nahirny in the early 1980s, has a balanced squad this spring.

At the No. 1 singles spot, Columbia spotlights promising sophomore Adam Kaplan. His identical twin, Ben, goes at No. 2 singles.

“The two brothers play a very consistent game,” said Lieberman, whose favorite player was Australian legend Rod Laver. “Adam and Ben always have the ability to make great shots on the court. They’re true students of the game.”

At the No. 3 singles spot, Columbia features junior co-captain Kevin Tamayo. The youngster is very effective from the baseline, has a good topspin and is very aggressive on the court.

The Cougars can also give opponents problems with its doubles teams.

At first doubles, senior co-captain Seth Brand teams up with fellow senior Avery Lieber. Like the Kaplan brothers, both players are very consistent, day in and day out.

Brand hits the ball hard and is quite quick on the court. Lieber is strong at the net and has solid ground strokes.

Juniors Seth Gordon and Jackson Wagner are also tough at second doubles. Gordon is effective with his volleys and Wagner can get big points off the topspin.

Off the bench, senior Adam O’Keefe can always help out. He hits the ball hard and is very good at the net.

“We have some other kids who can also contribute,” said Lieberman. “I like the future of our program.”

Lieberman enjoys working with his team because the players have a very good work ethic. The players on the CHS net team excel both on the court and in the classroom.

“I don’t have to do all that much coaching,” said Lieberman. “I try to help the guys with strategy on the court. You always have to be thinking in this game.”

Columbia, which has big matches in May against the likes of Newark Academy, Millburn and Montclair, hasn’t been discouraged by the slow start.

“Making the state tournament is what we’re shooting for,” Lieberman said.

COUGAR TALES – In 1951, Savitt captured the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon… Laver (1962 and 1969) and Don Budge (1938) are the only men to win the Grand Slam… Millburn beat Montclair in the ECT final.