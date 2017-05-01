Columbia HS softball team gears up for ECT play

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity softball team, seeded 10th, will visit seventh-seeded Verona in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, today, May 4 at 4 p.m.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 13, against the winner of second-seeded West Essex and a team to be determined.

The Cougars defeated Bloomfield, 4-3, April 24, in Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Ally Krause went 2-for-3 and drove in all four runs for the Cougars.

CHS then fell to Cedar Grove, 10-0, April 27, at Meadowland Park in a SEC non-division game to move to a 6-6 record.

In earlier action, Jordan Stephan fired a five-inning three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead the Cougars to a 10-0 win over West Orange on April 19 on the road. In a SEC-Liberty Division game. Stephan also went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Maya Goldner and Ally Krause each had two hits and two RBI; Clementine Sherman had two hits, an RBI and a run and Hudson Hassler had two hits and two runs scored. Krause and Sophie Goldman each scored twice.

The Cougars split two games in Governor Livingston on April 22 in Mountainside, beating Madison, 6-4, and losing to Governor Livingston, 11-0 in non-conference play. Hassler had two hits, two runs and an RBI; and Goldner, Goldman, Krause and Salinardo each had an RBI in the win over Madison. Jordan pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.