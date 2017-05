MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The eighth-seeded Columbia High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team defeated ninth-seeded Newark Academy, 4-3, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 29, at home.

The Cougars, who won their fourth straight game to improve to a 10-3 record, were scheduled to visit top-seeded and four-time defending champion Seton Hall Prep in the quarterfinals on May 2. The semifinals are May 4 at the higher seeded sites and the final is May 6 at Livingston.