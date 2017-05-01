Columbia HS girls’ track team impresses at Penn Relays; vies for Essex County Relays title for ninth year in a row

The Columbia High School girls’ track and field team enjoyed an impressive showing at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa., April 27-29.

On the first day of the meet, Ciara French, Briana Reckling, Lillian Williams, and Dahria Lewis took 19th in the Large Schools 4-x-100-meter relay in 48.55.

The same quartet took sixth in the Tri-State 4-x-100 relay in 48.61 on Saturday, April 29.

Reckling, Catherine Jordan, Nia Williams and Olivia Smith took seventh in the High School 4-x-400 relay in 4:03.82 on Friday, April 28.

The CHS boys’ and girls’ track and field teams will gear up for the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School. The CHS girls’ team has won the Essex County Relays team title in each of the past eight seasons.