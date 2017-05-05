Columbia HS student-athletes sign with colleges and universities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Several Columbia High School student-athletes recently signed with their respective colleges and universities to continue their athletic careers.

Photo 1: Seated left to right: Dahria Lewis committed to Rutgers University for track and field, Isadora Egypt committed to Temple University for track and field; Courtney Miller committed to Richard Stockton University for basketball; and Tamaya Allen committed to Montclair State University for volleyball. Standing left to right: Danny Boehmer committed to Mercer County College; Jake Altimore committed to Centenary College; and Peter Nolet committed to Salve Regina University, each for baseball.

Photo 2: Standing left to right: Jared Pangallozzi committed to Johns Hopkins University for cross-country/track and field; Boehmer; Nile Garcia committed to Virginia Union for football; and Altimore. Seated left to right: Lewis, Egypt, Miller, and Allen.