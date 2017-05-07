Columbia HS baseball team tops West Orange to advance to GNT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The fourth-seeded Columbia High School varsity baseball team defeated 13th-seeded West Orange, 3-2, in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at home.

The Cougars scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

Senior Daniel Cotler went 2-for-3 with an RBI; and juniors Aiden Mayberry and Christian Pierre each had a hit and an RBI for the CHS, which snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to a 7-8 record.

Senior pitcher Pete Nolet fired a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks for the win.

The Cougars will host fifth-seeded Nutley in the quarterfinals on May 11. The winner will advance to the semifinals on May 13 against either top-seed Millburn, No. 16 seed Belleville or No. 9 seed Caldwell in the GNT semifinals doubleheader in Belleville. Millbun will host Belleville in the GNT first round on May 9. Caldwell defeated No. 8 seed East Side, 8-0, in the GNT first round.

CHS defeated Nutley in both Super Essex Conference-American Division meetings this season by scores of 7-2 on April 8 in Nutley the second game of the season and 11-4 on April 28 at Underhill Field.

GNT first round

9-Caldwell defeated 8-East Side, 8-0

5-Nutley defeated 12-West Essex, 1-0

4-Columbia defeated 13-West Orange, 3-2

2-Seton Hall Prep defeated 15-Cedar Grove, 9-1

7-Verona defeated 10-Newark Academy, 3-2

11-Bloomfield at 6-Montclair, May 8, 3:30 p.m.

16-Belleville at 1-Millburn, May 9, 4 p.m.

14-Montclair Kimberley Academy at 3-Livingston, May 9, 4 p.m.