Columbia HS baseball team defeats Nutley to advance to GNT semifinals

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Luke Jackson went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Daniel Cotler went 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead the fourth-seeded Columbia High School varsity baseball team to a 3-2 win over fiffh-seeded Nutley in the quarterfinals of the Greater Newark Tournament on May 11 at Underhill Field.

Christian Pierre went 1-for-3 with a double for CHS. Pete Nolet fired a complete-game five-hitter for the win.

The Cougars, who won their third straight to improve to a 9-8 record, will face top-seeded Millburn in the GNT semifinals doubleheader held at Belleville High School on Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. The other GNT semifinal pits sixth-seeded Montclair against second-seeded and four-time defending champion Seton Hall Prep at 11 a.m.

CHS won all three meetings with Nutley this season. CHS beat Nutley, 7-2, April 8, and 11-4 on April 28 in Super Essex Conference-American Division play.

The Cougars lost to Millburn in both divisional meetings by 9-0 scores on April 20 and May 3.