Columbia HS girls’ track and field team finishes second at SEC meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ track and field team finished second in the girls’ team standings at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships, May 15, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Montclair won the team title with 154 points. Columbia had 105 points.

Celine Egeowu won the high jump and Catherine Jordan finished third, both at 5 feet; Megan Mosteiro won the pole vault at 9 feet, and the 4×400-meter relay team finished in first place in 4:04.43 to lead the Cougars.

The CHS boys’ team finished in fifth place in the boys’ team standings. Tim Depue took second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:55.41 and Malcolm Moore finished second in the 200-meter dash in 22.80 to lead the Cougars.

The Essex County Championships will be held May 19-20 at Woodman Field in Montclair.