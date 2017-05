MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The seventh-seeded Columbia High School varsity softball team fell to 10th-seeded Phillipsburg, 7-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2,Group 4 state tournament on May 18.

Phillipsburg scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Columbia finished the season with a 9-12 record, including going 5-5 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.