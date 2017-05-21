Columbia HS girls’ track and field team finishes third at Essex County meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ track and field team finished third overall at the Essex County Championships, May 19-20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

The Cougars had 60 points among the 21 scoring teams. Montclair was first with 104 points and West Essex was second with 76 points. The Cougars were the three-time defending champions.

Dahria Lewis won the triple jump and took second in the long jump to lead CHS. Briana Reckling took fourth in the 800-meter run, fifth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 400-meter dash, while Catherine Jordan took third in both the 800 and high jump and fifth in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles.

On the boys’ side, CHS finished seventh in the boys’ team standings among the 23 scoring teams. East Orange Campus won the boys’ team title for the third straight season.

Malcolm Moore took second in the 200-meter dash in 22.75; fourth in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 56.06 and sixth in the 400-meter dash in 49.85 to lead the Cougars. Jared Pangallozzi was third in the 3,200-meter run in 9:21.98; the 4-x-400-meter relay team took third in 3:25.95 and Matthew Derilus placed sixth in the triple jump at 42 feet-8 inches for the Cougars.

CHS girls’ top-six results:

100-meter dash: 5. Ciara French, 12.82.

200-meter dash: 5. Briana Reckling, 26.11.

400-meter dash: 6. Reckling, 59.76.

800-meter run: 3. Catherine Jordan, 2:19.94; 4. Reckling, 2:22.23.

1,600-meter run; 5. Isadora Egypt, 5:27.47.

3,200-meter run: 5. Egypt, 11:50.098.

100-meter high hurdles: 6. Ayanna Henry, 16.14.

400-meter intermediate hurdles: 5. Jordan, 1:08.19.

4-x-400-meter relay: 4. CHS, 4:07.63.

High jump: 3. Jordan, 4-10. 6. Celine Egeowu, 4-10.

Long jump: 2. Dahria Lewis, 17-0.

Triple jump: 1. Lewis, 36-6 ½; 3. Henry, 34-8 ½.

Shot put: 4. Shayla Keegan, 34-5.

Next meet: The Cougars will compete at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state Championships, May 26-27, at Ridge HS.