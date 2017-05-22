Columbia HS baseball team seeks payback vs. Millburn in state tournament first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The 16th-seeded Cougars will visit top-seeded Millburn in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on May 23. The game was postponed from May 22 due to rain. The winner will face the winner between No. 9 seed Scotch Plains-Fanwood and No. 8 seed Union in the quarterfinals May 25. The semifinals are May 30 and the final is June 2.

The Cougars lost to Millburn in all three meetings this season. The latest loss came in the Greater Newark Academy Tournament semifinals as the Cougars fell, 5-4, May 15, in Belleville. It was a better effort against Millburn. In the other two losses to Millburn in Super Essex Conference-American Division play, the Cougars lost by identical 9-0 scores.

The Cougars lost to Chatham, 10-7, May 16, at home. The next day, the Cougars defeated Montclair, 4-3, in Montclair in a SEC-American Division game. Danny Cotler had two hits and an RBI and Eliot Dix had an RBI for CHS.

The Cougars lost to Bloomfield, 12-7, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game on Friday, May 19, at Bloomfield. Cotler went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a walk; Reid Evans went 2-for-4 with a triple an RBI and a run; Luke Jackson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run; and Christian Pierre had a single, RBI and a run for the Cougars, who moved to a 10-11 record.