Columbia HS baseball team falls to Millburn in state tournament first round

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The 16th-seeded Columbia High School varsity baseball team lost at top-seeded Millburn, 2-1, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament May 23 in Millburn.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead on Luke Jackson’s two-out RBI double in the top of the first inning. Millburn scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and held on for the win.

Columbia lost to Millburn in all four meetings this season. They dropped 9-0 decisions in Super Essex Conference-American Division meetings, and fell, 5-4, in the Greater Newark Tournament semifinals May 15.

CHS moved to a 10-12 record.