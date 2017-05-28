Columbia HS track and field teams post solid results at section meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ track and field team posted solid results at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state Championships, May 26-27, at Ridge HS in Basking Ridge.

The boys’ team finished eighth in the boys’ team standings with 27 points among the 18 scoring teams, while the girls’ team finished 10th among the 17 scoring teams in the girls’ team standings, based on the top six finishes in each event. The girls’ team was the reigning champion.

Malcolm Moore, a senior, led the Cougar boys by finishing third in both the 400-meter dash in 49.44 and 400-meter hurdles in 54.63. Moore also took sixth in the 200-meter dash in 22.79.

In the 3,200-meter run, senior Jared Pangallozzi finished second in 9:24.39 and junior Dave Ives took fifth in 9:44.19.

The CHS boys’ 4-x-400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:23.02.

On the girls’ side, the Cougars featured several top six finishers.

Catherine Jordan, a junior, took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:15.54 and sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.10.

Dahria Lewis, a senior, fifth in both the long jump at 16 feet-10 ¾ inches and triple jump at 36-0 ½.

In the high jump, junior Celine Egeowu placed third at 4-10.

Ciara French, a junior, took sixth in the 100-meter dash in 12.95.

Briana Reckling, a junior, was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 57.49.

The CHS girls’ 4-x-800-meter relay finished fourth in 9:46.77.

East Orange Campus HS won the boys’ team title. Ridge won the girls’ team crown.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships, June 2-3, at Egg Harbor.