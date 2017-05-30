Cougar Soccer Club has two bracket winners at its 36th annual Memorial Day Tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo captions

The Cougar Soccer Club U12 Barcelona Boys won the Gold division at the 36th Annual Cougar Soccer Club Memorial Day Tournament. Front row, from left: Cooper Josefsberg, Connor McBride, Zach Sands, Jack Falconer, and Adam Fisher. Back, from left: Coach Henry Sands, Eliot Photiades, Ali Coleman, Carter Pierson, Owen Zlotnick, Ian Wissel, Callum Dannheisser, Assistant coach Ed Falconer, and UK Elite Trainer Jordan Macquarrie.

The Cougar Soccer Club U13 Boys Liverpool team finished on the top of its bracket at the Cougar Soccer Club 36th annual Memorial Day Tournament. Bottom row, from left: Charlie Herley, Gianluca Zurlo, Nate Schiftic, Drew Newman, RJ Benn, Andrew Mills, and Oren VanAllen. Top row, from left: Gus Wilbanks, Zach Johnson, Luke Guest, Ryan Thomas, Nate Johnson, Tyler Delk, Elliott Ziebarth, Jake Abdi, James Hartley, Liam Westwood, and UK Elite Trainer John Webber. Not pictured: Leo Cogan-Drew.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Cougar Soccer Club held its 36th annual Memorial Day Tournament.

More than 100 teams from around the state participated in the tournament.

The Cougar Soccer Club had two bracket winners: the U13 Boys Liverpool team and the U12 Boys, who won the Gold division.

In addition, the Cougar SC Boys U11 Gunners team, coached by Marc Schwartz and Clint Comeaux, beat the RYSA Wildscats on Monday, May 22 to advance to the finals of the NCSA Spring League Cup. Three goals were scored by Liam Haley and one goal was added by Roan Sullivan. Reid Comeaux and Angus Sim combined in goal for the shutout. The Cougars SC Gunners previously played Ramsey Hotspurs, winning 4-1, and the Mahwah Raiders, winning 1-0, to advance in the single elimination tournament. The final will be played against Den of Lions on Saturday, June 3 at Ramapo College in Mahwah at 1 p.m.