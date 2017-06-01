Rutgers University men’s lacrosse star Jules Heningburg named All-American

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Jules Heningburg, a junior on the Rutgers University men’s lacrosse team, was selected Honorable Mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Heningburg, a Maplewood native, started all 14 games on attack, scoring 20 goals and adding a career-high 26 assists for 46 points. He also collected 20 ground balls. He had a career-high six assists in a conference road win at Michigan on April 8.

Heningburg had 10 multi-point games, five multi-goal games, and seven multi-assist games. Prior to the season, the Seton Hall Prep product was named a Preseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse and was a Big Ten Preseason Honoree.

Fellow Rutgers junior captain Michael Rexrode was named a Third Team All-American.

“Both Michael Rexrode and Jules Heningburg have been great leaders and student-athletes, both on and off the field for us this year, and throughout their careers thus far,” Rutgers head coach Brian Brecht said. “This is a great honor for them individually as well as for the Rutgers Lacrosse program, as both of them are consummate team players. It is exciting that these two have matched the level of play on the field with their performance in the classroom this past year, as both soon-to-be seniors have over a 3.0 GPA and will be two-time captains for us.”