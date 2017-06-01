SOMA Star Athlete: Christian Pierre

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Christian Pierre, a junior at Columbia High School, started playing baseball at a young age. CHS’ varsity centerfielder, also a player on the North Jersey Cardinals club baseball team, has been the varsity centerfielder since sophomore year.

In his freshman year, Pierre won the Freshman MVP Award, and in his sophomore year he was awarded Rookie of the Year, named First Team All-Conference and was an Essex County Underclassmen All-Star. Also during his sophomore year he was a part of the Conference Championship team.

As his junior season continues, he has again been named as an Essex County Underclassmen All-Star, as well as an Essex/Union County All-Star. Pierre is the leadoff batter, recognized for speed and his hidden power; he now leads the team with three home runs and six extra-base hits.

When did you first get involved with baseball?

Playing T-ball, where most kids start playing.

What is your favorite baseball memory?

My favorite memory from playing has to be the first varsity game I ever started.

What do you like to do for fun?

Draw. Drawing is and has always been a passion of mine, as well as hanging out with my close friends.

Which baseball players do you look up to and see as influences?

Andrew McCutchen. He’s always been a great, humble and respectable player to watch; I admire his attitude and the intensity towards this game.

What is your favorite movie genre?

My favorite genre is action because I love the intensity action movies bring to the table. My favorite action film is probably “The Book of Eli” with Denzel Washington.

Do you have any superstitions relating to baseball?

Superstitions are a part of baseball. I always wear a sleeve on one arm and wrist tape on the other. I also always leave one button open on our jerseys.

If you could travel to anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Santorini, Greece — the white buildings built along mountains, the architecture and beautiful views of the ocean look like a paradise.

What are some of your favorite sports teams?

The New York Yankees, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

What is your favorite subject in school? Your least favorite?

My favorite subject is biology, my least favorite is math.

What is something that most people probably don’t know about you?

Most people probably don’t know that I’m a Type 1 diabetic.

Is there any specific music you listen to to get pumped up for a game?

I listen to a lot of rap before my games to pump me up, like Dave East and Meek Mill.

What are your summer plans, besides playing baseball?

Working at summer camps, even though they are baseball camps.

What would be your dream car?

Lamborghini Huracan Performante coupe.