Columbia HS track and field athletes give good efforts at Group 4 state meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Columbia High School track and field athletes gave good efforts at the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships, June 2-3, at Egg Harbor.

On the girls’ side, Dahria Lewis took sixth in the long jump at 17 feet-2 ½ inches. As a result, Lewis automatically qualified for the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions. Lewis also took 12th in the triple jump at 35 feet-8 ½ inches. Catherine Jordan finished seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:14.72 and took 13th in the 400 intermediate hurdles in 1:05.88. Briana Reckling was 12th in the 400-meter dash in 57.58. Ciara French took 13th in the 100-meter dash in 12.66. Celine Egeowu was seventh in the high jump at 5-4. The 4-x-800-meter relay team was eighth in 9:37.

On the boys’ side, Jared Pangallozzi took fifth in the 3,200-meters in 9:19.78 to qualify for the Meet of Champions. David Ives was 21st in the 3,200-meters in 9:56.9. Malcolm Moore took 10th in the 400-meter dash in 49.47 and finished eighth in the 400 intermediate hurdles in 54.66. The 4-x-400-meter relay team was 11th in 3:23.80.

The Group meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets held the previous weekend.

The Meet of Champions will consist of the top six finishers, plus wild-card berths, from the Group meets. The Meet of Champions will be held June 10 at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus.